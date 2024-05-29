Bindi Irwin details how her daughter Grace reflects her late dad Steve

Bindi Irwin has been recalling her memories of her late father.

Steve Irwin, known for his work as a TV documentarian and conservationist, tragically lost his life in September 2006 when he was fatally wounded by a stingray. He was 44.

Now that she is a mum to her three-year-old daughter Grace, Steve’s daughter Bindi has been sharing how she continues to keep her dad’s legacy alive.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 25-year-old was asked if she can see Steve reflected in her daughter.

“Oh my goodness, yes. She’s such a non-stop force of nature. Genuinely, if she’s not running around, that means she’s asleep. There’s no ‘off’ button. She gets that strength and energy from the Irwin side. If my dad was still alive, we’d never see Grace — he’d take her and be like, ‘Let’s go climb the mountain and go see these animals!’” she exclaimed.

Bindi, who tied the knot with her husband Chandler Powell in 2020, went on to detail that she watches her father’s documentary series, The Crocodile Hunter, with Grace.

“He was the same person in real life as he was on screen, so I feel like Grace is able to grow up knowing him. As soon as we turn Dad on, she starts doing her imitation, yelling ‘Crikey!’ through the living room,” she gushed.

“I’ve always said I want to make sure Grace knows Dad. We have a big photo of him, and every night, we do our calm-down ritual. Chandler, Grace and I sit under the stars and talk about what we’re grateful for. Then we do story time and say goodnight to Grandpa Crocodile, as she calls him,” she added.

Detailing her devastating loss, Bindi concluded: “If I had the chance, the one thing I’d say to my dad is, ‘I love you, and I miss you. Every day that you aren’t here is hard. But we hope to be making you proud.’ I think when there’s love that is that great, it never truly goes away. He’s always with us.”