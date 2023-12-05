Billie Shepherd shares insight into daughter’s lavish birthday

Billie Shepherd has been celebrating her daughter's first birthday.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed her third child, Margot, into the world last December with her husband Greg.

Now that their baby girl is turning one year old, Billie hosted an extravagant birthday party for the tot to mark the special occasion.

The incredible get-together had a ‘Winter Wonderland’ theme as there were touches of festive spirit along with pastel colours throughout.

Billie took to Instagram to unveil pictures to her 2.7M followers from Margot’s first-ever birthday party.

The snaps show a stunning photo backdrop, complete with candy canes, snowflakes, nutcrackers, presents and sweets. It reads, ‘Winter One-derland’ as little Margot had photos taken in front of it.

Another snap shows Margot's three-tiered festive cake with ‘Margot Turn 1’ iced on it, as well as baubles, flowers and little snowmen.

Billie also revealed she hired a private chef to cater for the event and provided a Christmas dinner to stay on-theme for party-goers.

Some Christmas elves came to visit and entertain the children that were attending the party, including Billie’s eldest children, eight-year-old Nelly and five-year-old Arthur.

The mum-of-three captioned the post, “A weekend of celebrations. The most wonderful weekend celebrating our little baby Margot turning one and early Christmas celebrations”.

Billie also shared a heartfelt tribute to her youngest child to wish her a happy birthday on social media.

The 33-year-old posted an adorable video from when Margot was first born and included special moments from the last 12 months.

She captioned the post, “Happy 1st Birthday to our beautiful darling Margot. You truly are the sunshine of our lives, we are so blessed to have you our beautiful, funny, loving little baby, you have completed our family, we adore you!”.

“Our little sugar dumpling, our precious little Pearl we can’t wait to celebrate your special day today, we love you soooooo much”.