Billie Faiers reveals ‘terrifying’ hospital rush with youngest child

Billie Faiers has shared the worrying news that her youngest child has suffered a terrifying health scare.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is a mum to three little ones – Nelly (10), Arthur (7) and Margot (1) – with her husband, Greg Shepherd.

Last night, Billie took to social media to confirm that she had to rush her youngest, Margot, to hospital with a “terrifying and upsetting” health scare.

On her Instagram stories, the 34-year-old posted a heartbreaking snap of her toddler daughter in hospital, lying next to a baby doll.

“My little darling Margot we ended up in hospital yesterday as Margot had another febrile seizure due to a high temperature,” Billie revealed.

“Really is just so terrifying and upsetting but she is on the mend now,” she went on to explain.

Credit: Billie Faiers Instagram

News of Margot’s latest health scare comes just seven months after Billie announced that her little one had suffered from a febrile seizure for the first time.

“One exhausted mumma. My little darling Margot has had a nasty virus, on Sunday Margot had a febrile seizure, it was the most terrifying moment of my life,” she penned at the time.

“It was caused due to a spike in her temperature, I was so scared and didn’t know what to do, we of course called an ambulance and Margot was examined at the hospital,” Billie went on to recall.

“After speaking to numerous doctors since they all said the same thing to me, that they are quite common but not spoken about. So I’m sharing this because it may encourage some of you to research what to do in this situation,” she added further.

Billie and her husband Greg welcomed little Margot into the world in December 2022, after a lengthy three-day labour.

Announcing Margot’s arrival on Instagram, the proud mum gushed: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl. 02~12~22. We are so in love with our precious little darling."