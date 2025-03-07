Billie Faiers posts heartfelt tribute for son Arthur’s special day

Billie Faiers is celebrating!

Today (March 7), the former star of The Only Way Is Essex is marking her son Arthur’s eighth birthday.

Arthur is Billie’s only son, whom she shares with her husband Greg Shepherd. The couple are also parents to two young daughters, Nelly (10) and Margot (2).

In honour of Arthur’s special day, Billie has taken the opportunity to share a wonderful tribute to him!

Earlier today, the proud mum took to Instagram to give her fanbase a glimpse into Arthur’s birthday celebrations. In her photo collection, Billie included several photos from the past few years of Arthur’s life, as well as a reveal of his birthday theme.

This year, the youngster has been treated to a football-themed birthday, dedicated to his favourite club, Chelsea. Along with football balloons, Arthur was surprised with a Chelsea-themed cake and a sign that read: “Arthur Turns 8”.

“Happy 8th Birthday to our beautiful Arthur Chops,” Billie gushed in the caption of her post.

“You are one of a kind my gorgeous boy, you’re mumma’s boy with your dad’s sense of humour,” the 35-year-old teased.

“I will love you and huggle you forever, watching you grow into the wonderful, funny little lad you are today has been one of my greatest achievements,” the reality star penned.

Billie concluded her message by adding: “I adore you, love you lots and lots like jelly tots.”

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Billie’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to extend their own birthday wishes to Arthur.

“HOW IS ARTHUR 8?!?! Time has flown! Have a great day little man,” one fan exclaimed.

“Happy Birthday Arthur, hope you have a fabulous day,” another responded.

“Happy Birthday Arthur! And love the CFC decorations and the Palmer shirt,” a third follower praised.

In an interview with OK! last September, Billie revealed why she doesn’t intend to welcome a fourth child.

“I’m done with three. We’re outnumbered! It is honestly a massive step from two to three. So I feel like I’m really happy and lucky that I’ve got three kids,” she confirmed.