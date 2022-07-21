Biggest family in Britain announce their children’s latest achievements

The Radford’s are Britain’s biggest family with 22 children in their clan. Mum, Sue, and dad, Noel, run the family’s Instagram page which is where they shared an update on some of their youngest children’s academic achievements.

As the school year draws to a close for the summer holidays, some of the Radford children were given awards for their hard work in school and the Radford parents have proudly shared them with their followers.

Posting photos of 5-year-old Phoebe, 7-year-old Hallie, 9-year-old Casper and 10-year-old Oscar holding up their awards, the caption read, “So incredibly proud of our children. They’ve all done so amazing this year, and all four have won end of year WOW awards over the last week”.

“Phoebe got her’s for incredible initiative. Hallie got her’s for fantastic Phonics. Casper got his for superb scientist. And Oscar got his for incredible initiative”.

The proud parents continued, “Then at the beginning of the week, I had end of year call about Max, and I honestly couldn’t be prouder of him. He really shows that having Autism and having to overcome lots of hurdles in life, does not stop him doing AMAZING”.

“His teacher said he is just such a delight to be around and to teach. Even though he finds lots of things difficult he always gives it [100%] in everything he does. I just feel like my heart could burst with pride”.

“Tillie has also done absolutely amazing, and got bronze silver and gold awards this year. I’m so looking forward to making some amazing memories with our children this summer. And just want to say I hope you all have the most amazing 6 weeks no matter what your doing, just enjoy spending time with your children because you blink and they’ve grown up!”

Many fans of the famous family left kind messages for the children after hearing about their fantastic achievements. One fan wrote, “Well done to all on your achievements this year”.

“Well done to you all. Fabulous effort. They are a credit to you both”, penned a second follower. A third added, “What an incredibly clever bunch you have”.

The Radford family have shared their ever-growing family’s journey on Instagram, YouTube and their Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting. As well as raising their big family, Sue and Noel run their own pie business called Radford’s Pie Company.