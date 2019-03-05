Big beauty news: Irish brand Carter Beauty is launching in Canada

It's always amazing to see Irish women succeeding in their field – and Marissa Carter certainly is no stranger to success.

The beauty maverick build her own business based on tan – Cocoa Brown – before launching her own cosmetics brand Carter Beauty last year.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Marissa launched all 103 products at once last summer, and they were welcomed by the Irish beauty community with gusto.

Now, our Canadian cousins can get in on the Carter action, as Carter Beauty is expanding overseas.

Irish gals abroad and Canadian beauty zealots alike will be able to pick up Marissa staples, from the Gel Liner lived by Ariana Grande's makeup artist, to her coveted foundations.

Beauty has always been my passion,' Marissa said. 'Before Cocoa Brown, I owned my own salon, Carter Beauty, and the satisfaction I go from seeing a woman watch herself transform was second to none.'

'Carter Beauty is an ode to that.We want to help women feel confident in themselves. '

Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter launches this week in Hudson's Bay Shopping Centre, Toronto, with a whopper event on March 22nd and 23rd.

Whether you're overseas yourself or have always wanted your Canadian pals to experience Irish makeup products, this is fab news from an Irish female entrepreneur.