Beyoncé shares a sweet tribute for her kids during the Grammys

Our Queen Bey, Beyoncé won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance at last night’s award show, for her anthem, Black Parade.

This also helped her break the official record for the most Grammy wins ever by a female artist, leading the way with a total of 28 Grammy awards.

As Beyoncé took to the stage on Sunday evening to accept her trophy, while the rest of the audience gave her a standing ovation, the 39-year-old singer grew visibly emotional.

“I'm so honoured. I'm so excited,” Beyoncé said in her heartwarming acceptance speech. “As an artist I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times and it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming.”

Beyoncé then went on to thank her three children whom she shares with husband Jay-Z, three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, along with her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who also won her very first Grammy at last night’s award show.

“It's such a magical night, thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching. Two daughters and my son, they're all watching,” the proud mom said, adding, “Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you and I'm so honoured to be your mommy, all of your mommy's. Y'all are my babies, and I'm so proud of y'all. I love you so much, my rock.”

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Blue Ivy won her first Grammy award for Best Music Video, after being a featured artist on her mom’s hit track, Brown Skin Girl.