Beyoncé shares cute birthday message on stage to twins Rumi & Sir

Beyoncé has shared a special birthday dedication to her two youngest children!

The 35-time Grammy winner is currently touring around the world on her Cowboy Carter tour, with the latest stops taking place in the UK.

Beyoncé – who shares 13-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with her husband Jay-Z – has been performing in London in recent days, with the music superstar hosting a six-night run at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Credit: Beyoncé / Instagram

Yesterday (June 12), Rumi and Sir celebrated their eighth birthday together. In honour of the special occasion, Beyoncé took the opportunity to give her little ones a rare shoutout in front of her audience.

During her fourth London show last night, the proud mum accompanied daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi onto the stage, where she then asked the crowd to celebrate her twins’ milestone.

"Everybody say happy birthday, Rumi,” the 43-year-old exclaimed onstage, as the audience cheered.

“Everybody say happy birthday Rumi! Say happy birthday Sir! Mommy loves you!” – Beyoncé tonight in London#COWBOYCARTERTOUR pic.twitter.com/OR8fq9CwHt — arik (@arikbeyhive) June 12, 2025

In a video of the moment shared on social media, eldest child Blue Ivy can be seen smiling as she affectionately grabbed Rumi’s chin while Beyoncé spoke.

“Say happy birthday, Sir! Mommy loves you,” Beyoncé added, before Rumi gave her mother a cuddle on stage.

Many fans of the ‘Crazy In Love’ hitmaker have since been taking to social media site X to express their reactions.

“She loves her babies so much,” one user gushed.

Credit: Beyoncé / Instagram

“I cried when Rumi was on stage in awe of all the cheers she got… she’s so cute,” another penned.

“My heart,” a third fan commented.

While Blue Ivy continues to perform on stage with Beyoncé as a back-up dancer, Rumi has since made her own debut with an appearance on the Cowboy Carter album.

At the beginning of the track ‘Protector’, a song which Rumi regularly appears on stage with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy for during the Cowboy Carter tour, the youngster can be heard saying: "Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?”