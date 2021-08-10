Beyoncé says THIS was her most satisfying moment as a mom

Queen Bee might be a role model for many women around the world, but first and foremost she's a guiding light for her three beautiful children, nine-year-old Blue Ivy and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, all of whom she shares with husband Jay Z.

Notoriously private about all things personal, Beyoncé opened up about her joyous family life in a rare cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar.

Discussing how she practises self-care and unwinds, the 39-year-old songstress explained that she’s “personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half” of her life.

“Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage.”

“I’ve picked up many secrets and techniques over the years to look my best for every show. But I know that to give the best of me, I have to take care of myself and listen to my body,” Beyoncé confessed.

“I’m learning to break the cycle of poor health and neglect, focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me. Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I’ve had to learn to listen. It’s a process to change habits and look past the bag of chips and the chaos everywhere!”

It seems the mom-of-three is passing down these rituals to her children too!

The Halo singer went on to explain that one of her proudest moments as a mom was when she “found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace.”

Discussing the changes she’s been implementing herself, Beyoncé explains how she “found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children. And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm.”

Leaning into her ‘Bee-Hive’ status, Beyoncé exclaimed, “I’ve even got hives on my roof! And I’m so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me.”