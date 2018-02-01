‘Better Late Than Ugly’ Retailer blasted for sexist, shaming slogan

You know those mornings where an extra fifteen minutes in bed reigns far supreme to slapping on a full face of makeup?

Well prepare to descend to the utter pits of shame for daring show your bare face in public, according to one particular product from international retailer Target.

The brand are facing backlash after a makeup bag carrying the slogan 'Better Late Than Ugly' went viral after being shared in the body positivity community.

The bag is seen to promote a negative stereotype that women who do not wear makeup are ugly and unattractive.

Body positivity activist Dana, who runs the popular dothehotpants Instagram page had a particularly poignant message to share about the makeup bags.

'Makeup bags like this are considered "cute" and "funny," but the underlying message that we end up internalizing over and over, is that it's unacceptable to be ugly,' she penned to her followers.

'It's unacceptable to not always be striving for beauty. And that women's bodies exist solely for visual/sexual consumption. That it's our job to smile/be beautiful/be caretakers/& do the world's emotional labour, all with a full face of makeup but no equal pay.'

'The amount of times I've been late to my LIFE because my skin was broken out are too many to count.'

'The amount of times I cried halfway through doing my makeup just to wash my face & start over because I felt ugly, are too many to count.'

'The amount of times I missed out on LIVING because my makeup didn't fully hide my acne, are too many to count & too painful to remember,' she said.

The slogan is popular among other brands, with hundreds of mugs, bags and framed photos of the slogan coming up when you search the tag on Instagram.

'It's this kind of acceptable kitschy shit at Target that hurts us, and that hurts children,' Dana continued.

'It keeps us so focused on our external appearance that we don't even show up on time to our lives.That's not fair or equal, and I will forever fight to change this.'

We'll be right there with you, Dana.