Benedict Cumberbatch stars in new Netflix mystery series ‘Eric’

Netflix has revealed a first look into the upcoming thriller series Eric.

The gripping show, which is inspired by a true story, has been created by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winner Abi Morgan, known for The Split.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann and McKinley Belcher III, Eric joins Netflix on May 30.

When sharing the first images from the highly-anticipated series to social media, Netflix revealed,

The full Netflix synopsis explains, “Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school”.

“Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile”.

It continues, “Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home”.

“As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home”.

Lucy Forbes, known for This Is Going To Hurt and The End of the F***ing World, is the director of the series.

Executive producers of the show include Benedict Cumberbatch, Abi Morgan, Lucy Forbes, Chernobyl’s Jane Featherstone and Black Mirror’s Lucy Dyke. This Is Going to Hurt’s Holly Pullinger is also a producer.

Eric is produced by the entertainment group Sister (Chernobyl, This Is Going to Hurt) and co-produced by Little Chick (The Split).

Eric lands on Netflix on May 30.