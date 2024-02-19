Ben Foden announces arrival of baby daughter with wife Jackie

Ben Foden has welcomed another child!

The former rugby star has announced the arrival of a daughter with his wife Jackie. The couple are now parents to a bouncing baby girl, named Olympia Halcyon Foden.

Olympia joins the pair’s three-year-old daughter Farrah. The sports star also shares two older children – 11-year-old Aoife and nine-year-old Tadgh – with his ex-wife, The Saturdays singer Una Healy.

In an interview with OK!, Ben and Jackie detailed that Olympia – nicknamed Pia – was born two weeks early via a planned C-section on January 9.

Speaking from their home in Brooklyn, Ben confessed that Aoife and Tadgh have yet to meet her.

“We’ve FaceTimed and called a couple of times though. They both came over to visit on December 26 and it was awesome to have them over just before Olympia was born. It meant we could take them to one of Jackie’s scans so they could see the baby,” the 38-year-old recalled, adding that they will meet Olympia in “summer”.

In terms of their three-year-old, Jackie admitted: “Farrah loves her, they definitely have a special bond already. But there are a few things we’ve noticed, like her behaviour and acting up at school.”

Ben noted further: “She has older siblings but she’s used to it being only her in the house. It’s like all of a sudden, she’s learnt to argue and say, ‘No.’ If we don’t do something she wants us to do, she’ll say, ‘You’re naughty.’ I just can’t help but laugh though!”

Jackie and Ben tied the knot in August 2019 after a few weeks of dating. Following three devastating miscarriages, the pair confirmed in October 2023 that they were expecting a baby.

“We started trying to get pregnant around August 2022, then tried again in November, then March 2023 and then April 2023 with Olympia. I was essentially pregnant for over a year and a half, so it’s just nice to have my body back,” Jackie stated, confirming that their family is now “complete”.