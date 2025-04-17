Ben Affleck details his friendship with ‘spectacular’ ex Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has spoken out about his ongoing friendship with Jennifer Lopez.

20 years after they first got engaged, the Gone Girl actor and the Hustlers actress rekindled their romance and tied the knot in August 2022. Two years later, in August 2024, their marriage came to an end.

Despite the pair’s split, Ben has now confirmed that they are still on good terms, especially when it comes to their own children.

Last night, the 52-year-old attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, The Accountant 2. During an interview on the red carpet, he confirmed that his children – Violet (19), Seraphina (16), and Samuel (13) – were with him, as well as Jennifer’s 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he gushed: “It’s a great night. The kids are here, Jen’s kids are here. I’m very, very excited. I’m proud of the movie, I love the movie and I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun, it’s exciting.”

The interviewer then went on to praise Ben’s “really dope” decision to “continue those relationships” with Jennifer’s two children.

The Good Will Hunting star replied: “Listen, I don’t read the stuff online much, and sometimes I get the sense that people perpetuate this idea of … they wanna find something negative to talk about.”

“For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them. I love her kids. They’re wonderful. She’s [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to,” he praised.

“I’m thrilled that the kids are here with me. The relationships that you can have with children like that, it’s the joy of my life. And those kids are amazing, and I’m glad that this is a movie they want to come to,” Ben continued, adding that he does “try [his] best” to be a “really good dad”.

Ben’s latest comments about Jennifer come just one month after he broke his silence on their divorce for the first time.

Speaking to GQ, he insisted that there is "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" regarding their split, noting: “I have nothing but respect.”