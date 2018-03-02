YAS! #BellyJelly is the body movement we’ve been waiting for

A new campaign is inspiring women to ditch their #BellyJelly insecurities rather than their belly jelly, and embrace their bodies regardless of size or shape.

The campaign, created by the Movemeant Foundation, aims to normalise having a tummy.

It wants to leave behind the narrow, one-sided definition of beauty that we see on the Instagram pages of fitness gurus and celebrities, and remind women that they are beautiful no matter what.

In a viral campaign video, the foundation highlights how everyone – from gym junkies to yoga nuts and body builders – has a little bit of #BellyJelly.

"We’re in the midst of an epidemic. Our young women are bombarded with images and messages that glorify perfection as thin and beautiful," explains the foundation's website.

"In some instances, they also have inadequate education on the merits of healthy, active, nutritious living. As a result, our young women are falling short – failing to realise how extraordinary they are."

The inspirational video has garnered over 50,000 views from women the world over, who are spurred to accept their body as it is through the power of exercise.

"There has never been a better time to shift the dialogue that women are having around their bodies," says Jenny Gaither, founder of the Movemeant.

"Embracing our 'belly jelly’ and celebrating that women are physically strong despite a little jiggle, is a powerful statement, and one we hope will inspire women and girls across the country."

Hell to the yes.