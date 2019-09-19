Beauty Product of the Week: The NUXE Rêve de Miel collection

The gorgeous Rêve de Miel collection by NUXE already has stellar reputation as essential products for dry and sensitive skin, and now the French brand has added two new products to the range.

NUXE is one of the best-loved French beauty brands for a reason; they hold a deep respect for nature, they value the protection of bees and create only the highest quality goods.

To prepare yourself and our skin for the harshness of winter, Rêve de Miel will now have a rich balm for the face and a silky, melting oil balm for the body. Just when we thought we couldn't love them more than we already do, NUXE only go and gift us with two glorious goodies.

1. Ultra-Comforting Face Balm, €29.50

NUXE's face balm is a divinely comforting treat for the skin, and has become an essential staple for dry skin both at night and during the day.

Its ultra-rich formula provides a medley of nourishing, soothing and repairing active ingredients: Honey, Shea Butter, Safflower Ceramides and precious Botanical Oils

The face balm also contains Propolis Oleoactive, a 100 percent natural, French active ingredient. They make sure to use an eco-friendly extraction method for their ingredients.

Propolis is produced by bees and contains over 300 active molecules with anti-oxidant, soothing, nourishing, repairing and purifying properties.

2. Melting Body Oil Balm with Honey, €25.90

The glorious oil balm provides an effective response to intense dryness using highly-concentrated nourishing properties.

The body oil balm has a high concentration of fatty acids (Argan and Borage Precious Botanical Oils), which provide the skin with maximum nutrition.

Its silky balm texture melts over the skin and transforms into a fine oil when massaged, cloaking the skin in a beautiful potion with luscious notes of Honey, Mimosa and Vanilla. We can't get enough of it.

3. Deliciously Nourishing Body Scrub, €26.50

This two-in-one scrub is honestly a delight, featuring Honey, Sugar Crystals and Precious Oils for exfoliating and nourishing the body in a single step.

On contact with water, its balm texture transforms into a lotion, covering the skin in a soft protective veil. If you want to refine and smooth the skin's texture, this should be your go-to product.

4. Ultra-Rich Cleansing Gel, €20.50

This rich gel for your face and body uses honey to cleanse, with a gentle action thanks to its botanical-origin cleansing base.

Use in the shower or add some to a warm bath for skincare perfection. Its scented notes will soothe both your skin and mind, it's self-care heaven.

5. Repairing Super Balm with Honey, €20.90

This product combines the concentrated strength of Honey with Beeswax and precious Botanical Oils to nourish and repair very dry and weakened areas of the face and body.

Balloon Vine diffuses its soothing properties to relieve sensations of tightness and itching. Use on your chin, elbows, heels and sides of the nose for healing effects.

6. Hand and Nail Cream, €9

We dream of having this silky potion with Honey and Botanical Oils within easy reach at all times, to deploy its nourishing, anti-oxidant and repairing properties all the way to the tips of the nails, with no sticky or oily effect.

A must-have product to protect hands from wind and cold this autumn/winter. We hate the feeling of chapped hands, but NUXE have solved all our dehydrated skincare problems.

Even though 'Winter is Coming', there's no need to have a skincare panic moment. We adore how the French brand truly value and respect nature, and it's reflected perfectly in their Rêve de Miel range.

Nuxe is available from Arnotts, selected Boots, Cloud 10 Beauty, Lloyd’s pharmacy, McCauleys pharmacy and all other major pharmacies nationwide.