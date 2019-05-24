Beauty Product of the Week: Inglot’s ‘Beautiful Adventure’

We thought last week's L'Occitane summer haul was going to be impossible to top as the beauty product of the week, but Inglot are bringing the heat.

It's hard to believe that the make-up brand has only been in the business for ten years; Inglot Cosmetics have been ground-breaking in their goal to bring good quality make-up to the masses.

To celebrate a decade in the cosmetics industry, Inglot have partnered with beauty and style influencer Terrie McEvoy. The result? An incredible dusty rose eyeshadow palette, and two soft nude lip satin lipsticks designed by Terrie herself.

Meet our beauty product of the week; Inglot x Terrie McEvoy's 'Beautiful Adventure' collection;

The 'Beautiful Adventure' collection pairs with the 'Inglot10' campaign to celebrate Terrie's adventurous, trailblazer lifestyle and outlook on life.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, McEvoy said, "I have always been a big fan of Inglot, so when I was asked to collaborate on a collection it was a dream come true.

"From the beginning, Inglot understood my vision of launching a collection that is super diverse and can be worn for any occasion – everything from wedding day glam to a girls’ night out."

She continued; "I also wanted to create something that would suit all skin tones and I really think that’s something we have achieved with this collection. I am so excited for everyone to experience this collection."

The five square palette with both light and deep warm undertones are perfectly matched to the soft nude accompanying satin lipsticks.

It's safe to say the colours will appeal to everyone, and is carefully chosen to suit all skin-tones. We LOVE the inclusive aspect; it's next to impossible to find the perfect nude look but Terrie's got us covered.

Managing Director of Inglot Ireland, Jane Swarbrigg, spoke about the collection launch and emphasised the energetic summer vibe of Terrie's gorgeous products:

“This collection encompasses Terrie’s personal style, with a combination of warm summer tones and a sprinkle of sparkle topped off with a pop of rich romantic hues.

"This fusion of shadows paired with the perfect nude lip will appeal to brides to be, festival goers and beach babes alike.”

The limited-edition Inglot X Terrie McEvoy five square palette won't break the bank either, priced at just €35.

The Inglot X Terrie McEvoy satin lipsticks are only €15 each and will be available to purchase in store and online now.

Don't miss out on the perfectly warm yet natural summer looks, we can guarantee this collection will sell out fast.

Feature image: Instagram/@inglotireland