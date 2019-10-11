Beauty Product of The Week: Get ready to fall for Note Cosmetics

The world is becoming dark and dreary, but we think this season is the BEST time to add a pop of colour to your life. That’s why this week’s BPOTW is the impressive new range of make-up must-haves from NOTE Cosmetics. These gorgeous new editions to your makeup bag are all about colour- be it bold and brazen or earthy and sultry. From statement lipsticks and luxurious lip inks to earthy toned eyeshadow and intense Sculpting Mascara, NOTE has you covered when it comes to brightening up your look this season.

Gals, it’s time to #takeNOTE of the following stunning new products:

MATTEVER LIP INK

The MattEver Lip Ink contains lip nourishing Murumuru Oil, creating silky, smudge-proof formula that applies like a gloss and dries matte. It lasts up to 8 hours without transfer and available in 8 gorgeous shades. At only €8.95, the only thing you’ll need to worry about is which shade you’ll be wearing!

MATTEVER LIPSTICK

Think flawlessness and a super matte finish- NOTE’s new MattEver Lipstick in 8 beautiful shades, has the whole package. Full of Argan Oil and Vitamin E this creamy must-have is sure to keep your lips feeling hydrated and nourished. Its’ non-transferable formula will feel like a second skin and give you that ‘barely-there’ effect. Pick it up for €8.95 today.

SCULPT MASTER MASCARA

If its volume and definition your lashes crave, look no further than NOTE’s new Sculpt Master Mascara. Achieve thicker, fuller and longer lashes with a non-clump finish with this unique formula. Enriched with Vitamin C, Vitamin E and D-Panthenol the new Sculpt Master Mascara supports the healthy growth of lashes, giving them the strength they need. This stunning mascara is priced at an amazing €11.95, so you won’t have to break the bank.

PROFESSIONAL EYESHADOW

Looking for that professional look without the professional pay out? The new Professional Eyeshadow Palette from NOTE is a game-changer when it comes to achieving that sleek and mesmerising look. The super silky, metallic-effect shadows contain 5 smooth, creamy andultra-pigmented shades. The incredibly moisturising formula is enriched in Vitamin E making it long lasting and crease proof. The palette is Available in ‘107’ (berry shades) and ‘106’ (bronze shades)- perfect for the approaching party season. If you’re looking for a bold metallic look, this palette is the one for you at only €14.95.