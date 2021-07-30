Beauty Buzz – "inflammaging" – what is it really & how do we combat it?

What is Inflammation?

As you may know, skin inflammation is the physical manifestation of the body’s immune system attempting to defend and repair itself in response to an aggression. In turn, skin inflammation can be caused by any one of several different triggers including an imbalanced skin microbiome and exposure to UV radiation and pollution.

What is Inflammaging?

Inflammaging refers to the persistent, low-grade inflammation associated with skin’s exposure to various types of aggressors, coupled with the natural aging process, that results in the premature aging of your skin. Aggressors such as air pollution and UV sun exposure, together with high diet, hormones, and stress can wreak havoc on your complexion and can lead to chronic inflammatory responses such as dullness, redness, irritation and sensitivity, loss of collagen, premature aging, and dehydration caused by TEWL (trans epidermal water loss).

Inflammation + Aging = Inflammaging

Inflammaging is inflammation of the skin caused by environmental and urban aggressors such as UV radiation and air pollution leading to the rapid aging of our skin.

What Can We Do About It?

Learning to combat inflammaging is the first step! The goal is to defend your skin barrier (known as the outermost layer of your skin) and balance your microbiome to keep your skin supple and youthful.

We developed our Antü Collection to protect, strengthen, and rejuvenate your skin barrier by managing daily reactive oxidative stress (ROS) using plant-powered biotechnology. The entire line contains our proprietary, patent-pending blend, AntüComplexTM, which uses a trio of healing Patagonian plants: Matico, Maqui, and Murtilla to manage the inflammation that causes inflammaging.

Centered on not only protecting but also restoring the skin barrier, every Antü product soothes irritation, fights free radicals, calms redness, brightens, firms, and boosts your complexion with antioxidant-rich hydration!

City-dwellers and sun-chasers will especially love how nourishing the range is no matter the season. Strengthen your skin barrier and defend against inflammaging by following our easy-to-follow Antü protocol.

Fight Inflammaging With Antü

The Cleanse

Antü Refreshing Gel Cleanser works to instantly remove impurities while gently clarifying and leaving your complexion protected using our potent AntüComplexTM formulation to calm, soothe, and alleviate redness. Coupled with Quillay and Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate it also maximizes your skin’s ability to maintain moisture and decreases TEWL (the amount of water vapor that naturally escapes through the skin’s surface) and indicates the health of your skin barrier (a weakened skin barrier is leaky).

The Serum

Antü Brightening Serum regenerates your complexion with light-weight silky hydration to keep skin plump and taut. Apply daily to re-densify and defend against aggressive pollutants. Our powerful AntüComplexTM and blend of Hibiscus, Cherimoya, and Entadine smooth fine lines, calm irritation, rebalance the complexion and protect against environmental stressors.

The Eye Cream

Antü Eye Cream pampers and lifts to smooth away those dark circles and leave the under-eye looking renewed and refreshed. Multi-correcting AntüComplexTM and our mix of Muira Puama, Suma, and Dragon’s Blood enhances skin elasticity, reduces pesky darkness under the eye, and promotes even tone for the look of better sleep.

The Moisturizer

Antü Brightening Moisturizer serves as the ultimate protection cream by hydrating, aiding in UV recovery, and refining the appearance of pores. You’ll love the illuminating glow it casts on your skin while going to work to fight inflammaging using AntuComplex™, Murumuru, Camapu, and Entadine to protect against the environment, UV pollution, restore the skin’s moisture—and even decrease pore visibility for a softer, smoother complexion.

The Mist

Antü Radiance Mist is all in the name! Tone, refine, and hydrate with a luxurious spritz of our proprietary AntuComplex™ to rehydrate, protect, and further refine those pores! We love spritzing it first thing in the morning to wake up our skin and feel refreshed all day long. You’ll love the citrusy scent and how our powerful antioxidant mix goes to work with Quillay, Mombin Plum, and Mango to gently exfoliate with AHAs, tone, firm, and moisturize—while providing anti-inflammaging support.

The Night Cream

Antü Brightening Night Cream glides along your skin to nourish while you sleep and leaves skin radiantly hydrated the next day. Apply nightly as part of your daily protection plan to fight inflammaging. Clinically proven to improve skin tone uniformity, soften skin overnight, and increase hydration with a powerful blend of AntuComplex™, Black Jack Flower, Daisy, and Cupuacu Butter to improve elasticity, brighten and revitalize skin, and reduce trans-epidermal water loss.

