This €6 foundation is a total dupe for Estée Lauder’s Double Wear

Ladies, listen up! 

So, you may have noticed that Penneys has seriously upped its beauty game over the past few months.

From fancy makeup brushes and affordable lip kits to gorgeous nude eyeshadow and nifty nail polish, it's easy to see why everyone is raving about the ever-growing collection.

And as if we didn't already love it enough, beauty buffs are no comparing the brand's 'My Perfect Colour' longwear ultimate matte foundation to the holy grail of high-end cosmetics, Estée Lauder's Double Wear. 

Both products promise perfect coverage that stays in place all day long – but seeing as a 30ml bottle of Double Wear retails for around €36.00, Penneys' €6.00 alternative is definitely worth a try. 

But don't just take our word for it – here's what people are saying online. 

