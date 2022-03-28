Be your own professional skincare expert at home.

It is now easier than ever to achieve professional skincare results from the comfort of your own home with the award-winning Seoulista Advanced Clinic Formulation range.

The result of 10 years of cosmeceutical experience and extensive skincare knowledge, the Seoulista Advanced Clinic Formulation is a portfolio of fast-acting and results-driven treatments and supporting tools that help you recreate the clinic experience at home.

Delivering excellent results every time, the dermatologist-created collection of high-performance, clinic-grade treatments and tools provide the ultimate restorative and skin-improving treatment at home. Great skin starts beneath the surface, which is why the ground-breaking biocellulose fibre offers the ultimate in facial technology to deliver active ingredients deep into the dermis and packs the equivalent of a full 30ml bottle of serum into just one 20-minute treatment.

The Advanced Clinic Formulation Instant Facials deliver high-performance, visible results that last.

Seoulista Gold Glow Instant Facial RRP €14.99

Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with this clinic-grade, one-step facial treatment. Infused with over 14 active ingredients including 100% pure primrose extract, the potent formulation firms, hydrates, brightens and rejuvenates your skin, helping to diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles, for a youthful glow.

Seoulista Diamond Radiance Instant Facial RRP €14.99

Discover the secret to instantly brighter skin with this clinic-grade, one-step facial treatment. Infused with over 14 active ingredients including peptides and AHAs, the potent formulation exfoliates and brightens the complexion to help improve tone and texture for a smooth, even and radiant glow.

Designed to enhance the Advanced Clinic Formulation experience and maximise the performance of the Seoulista Beauty Instant Facial formulations, a new range of professional skin tools help to deliver custom results tailored to each individuals’ skin needs.

Brush Up! Skincare Duo RRP €30

Using the luxury brushes from Brush up! Skincare Duo to apply the surplus serum in each Seoulista Beauty Instant Facial eliminates the likelihood of hand bacteria contaminating the formula. With less mess and less fuss, the massaging action of the super-fine, antimicrobial bristles over the skin improves absorption of the serums as well as elevates the at-home facial experience into a customised treatment for the body too. Taking the facial or body brush and dipping into the excess serum allows a targeted application of the high-performance formulations to the areas that need it most.

Lift Up! Rose Quartz Roller RRP €35

Used while wearing your Seoulista Instant Facial, the Lift Up! Rose Quartz Roller aids absorption of the powerful ingredients as it glides over the skin.

Lifting, toning and firming the facial muscles, whilst sculpting the visage with the healing and calming properties of rose quartz, the massaging action of the natural stone rollers increases the absorption of the high-tech formulas and supports lymphatic drainage for a sensory, spa-like treatment.

The Seoulista Advanced Clinic Formulation range is available from Irish pharmacies and www.seoulistabeauty.com.