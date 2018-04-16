‘Be you’: Giovanna Fletcher tells us not to be ashamed of our bodies

Wearing a bathing suit or a bikini can be quite a daunting experience for many women.

We can’t help but feel exposed and self-conscious about the parts of our body that we aren’t too fond of. Giovanna Fletcher has penned the most inspiring post about why we all need to embrace our bodies for what they are because comparing yourself to others is a waste of time.

She posted a photo where she is wearing a black bathing suit and messing about in the pool in Disneyland. Holidaying in the happiest place on Earth may seem perfect, but those worries and self-conscious thoughts often prop up no matter where you are.

“Talking about ‘real’ bodies can’t be done without body shaming those who have the bodies we’ve been relentlessly told we should strive to achieve, which really goes against what praising and embracing our different body shapes is meant to do in the first place,” Giovanna wrote.

The author said that everyone has a ‘real’ body regardless of its shape. “We’re all ‘real’ no matter our sizes, if we have flawless skin or cellulite and stretch marks, or if we’re an apple, pear, oval, diamond or hourglass.”

She believes that we should all accept our bodies for what they are and not to waste time worrying about what we think they should look like.

Comparing ourselves to others is a pointless battle. “Our bodies should be seen as wonderfully unique, not something to be ashamed of – or something people might judge us over.”

Bumping along! xx A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on Apr 13, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

She urged her followers not to judge people by their appearance, “Question actions and words, but not a body’s inability to ever achieve a thigh gap, someone’s muscular abs, slender frame or a wobbly bingo wing.”

The Billy and Me author admitted that she still has doubts about her looks. She admitted that she often feels nervous about wearing her swimwear, as many of us do, but we need to stop those thoughts from taking over.

There is one thing that helps Giovanna move passed those doubts, “I remember how much my body has given me (and continues to give me) and I decide to get into that blooming pool and splash around with my beautiful boys.”

She encouraged her followers to enjoy the moment, “Don’t let your body hold your back, whatever your shape and size. Don’t judge or compare. Be you… be the best you at that moment,” she shared.

Giovanna’s moving words are ones we all need to live by.