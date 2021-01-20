BBC GoodFood’s; Healthy Pasta Primavera

Dinner inspo can be hard, especially when we’re all trying to eat a little healthier these days. But never fear, BBC Good Foods is here, with gorgeous recipes that even the fussiest eater will love! Ready in thirty minutes, it’s the handiest, healthiest dish around!

If there’s one thing we know any child will eat, it’s pasta. But how to make that into a proper meal, filled with all the nutrients that they need? This pasta primavera is the perfect way to get in lots of their five a day, healthy protein and even a little calcium! A healthy spaghetti dish full of broad beans, leeks and asparagus tips, make the most of spring greens with this vibrant, filling pasta recipe.

Ingredients

75g young broad beans (use frozen if you can't get fresh)

2 x 100g pack asparagus tips

170g peas (use frozen if you can't get fresh)

350g spaghetti or tagliatelle

175g pack baby leeks, trimmed and sliced

1 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to serve

1 tbsp butter

200ml tub fromage frais or creme fraiche

handful fresh chopped herbs (mint, parsley and chives)

parmesan (or vegetarian alternative), shaved, to serve

Directions

Bring a pan of salted water to the boil and put a steamer (or colander) over the water. Steam the beans, asparagus and peas until just tender, then set aside. Boil the pasta following pack instructions.

Meanwhile, fry the leeks gently in the oil and butter for 5 mins or until soft. Add the fromage frais to the leeks and very gently warm through, stirring constantly to ensure it doesn’t split. Add the herbs and steamed vegetables with a splash of pasta water to loosen.

Drain the pasta and stir into the sauce. Adjust the seasoning, then serve scattered with the cheese and drizzled with a little extra olive oil.