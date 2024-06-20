BBC confirms returning stars for The Night Manager series 2

We finally have the full cast for The Night Manager’s return!

Back in April, fans of the hit miniseries were delighted when it was announced that The Night Manager would be returning for a second and third series.

The show – which is based on John le Carré’s best-selling novel – originally aired eight years ago, and was a huge success with critics and viewers alike in 2016.

In its initial announcement, it was confirmed that lead star Tom Hiddleston would be reprising his role as Jonathan Pine, and will also serve as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, Tom’s co-star from series one, Hugh Laurie, will also be working behind the camera as an executive producer.

Now, ahead of production beginning on The Night Manager season two, the BBC and Prime Video – who have joined together for the show’s comeback – have revealed the other returning stars that fans can expect to see.

To the delight of viewers, Oscar winner Olivia Colman will be reprising her role as Angela Burr. Meanwhile, Alistair Petrie will be back as Sandy Langbourne, and Douglas Hodge will star as Rex Mayhew.

Rounding out the returning cast will be Michael Nardone as Frisky, and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper.

These stars will be joining the likes of previously announced cast members, including Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi and Hayley Squires.

Credit: BBC

Speaking about the production, series one’s lead Executive Producer Stephen Garrett exclaimed: “The best dramas all have at their core some version of the family, and the first season of The Night Manager was no exception.”

“It’s thrilling that our riotously dysfunctional family is now, after 8 years apart, reunited for season 2, spearheaded by the impeccable Olivia Colman. Joined by Messers Petrie, Hodge, Nardone and the global star that Noah Jupe has rightly become, it almost looks like we planned it…” he teased further.

Alongside the latest casting update, the production company also noted that filming for The Night Manager’s second series will be starting this month. A broadcast date has yet to be revealed.