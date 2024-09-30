BBC clears Giovanni Pernice of ‘physical’ Strictly allegations

The BBC has finally shared its report on allegations of misconduct regarding professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that former Sherlock star Amanda Abbington – who competed on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing series with Giovanni – had filed complaints of misconduct against him, regarding alleged incidents in their training room.

Now, the BBC has completed their investigations into Abbington’s allegations, and has released an official apology to her.

However, the broadcaster has also confirmed that while they are upholding some of Abbington’s complaints against Pernice, the Italian dancer has been cleared of the most serious allegations.

The BBC has reported that while complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld, claims of physical aggression were not.

“We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made,” the broadcaster wrote in their statement.

It went on to say that the BBC takes allegations of bullying and harassment "very seriously". The six-month investigation took time "due to its complex nature" and in order to ensure "a rigorous and robust process".

"We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do,” they added.

Six weeks into last year’s competition, Abbington unexpectedly dropped out of Strictly, citing “medical and personal reasons” at the time.

Then, earlier this year, it was confirmed that Abbington had filed an official complaint to the BBC against her former dance partner, accusing Pernice’s behaviour during rehearsals as being "unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean".

Pernice subsequently denied that he had carried out "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour" towards her.

As a result of their investigation, the BBC announced in July that they would be introducing new wellbeing measures for all future series of Strictly. Each competing couple is now provided with a chaperone in their training room.

Pernice was left out of this year’s Strictly cast, and has since joined the Italian dancing show Ballando con le Stelle.