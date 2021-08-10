BBC announce the next two celebs to join Strictly Come Dancing

It’s another exciting morning for Strictly Come Dancing fans as BBC announce another two celebrities who will be joining this year’s star-studded line-up!

Keeping us on the edge of our seats, they’ve been slowly revealing the upcoming line-up over the past few days, as we now know eight of the stars who will be taking to the dance floor in just a few short weeks.

Soap star Katie McGlynn is ready to don her dancing shoes as she joins the 19th series of Strictly and becomes one of the latest celebrity dancers to be announced.

You might recognise Katie from popular British TV drama Waterloo Road, or from Coronation Street where she played Sinead Tinker for seven years. Nowadays though you can be sure to catch Katie on Hollyoaks as she takes on the role Becky Quentin.

Sharing the wonderful news on social media this morning, BBC said, “She's starred in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks. Now Katie McGlynn is ready to bring the drama to the #Strictly dancefloor”.

The second star who was announced this morning as Strictly’s latest recruit is famed sports broadcaster and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker.

“Dan Walker? More like Dan Waltzer. We cannot wait to see @mrdanwalker swap @BBCBreakfast for the #Strictly ballroom!” BBC excitedly wrote on Instagram this morning.

These thrilling new developments come after it was announced yesterday morning that Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies would also be joining this year’s impressive line-up.

Other celebs to take part in the 2021 series of Strictly include children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, British broadcaster AJ Odudu, Award-winning actor, comedian and author Robert Webb along with McFly’s very own Tom Fletcher.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates about this year’s Strictly line-up!