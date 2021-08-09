BBC announce sixth celeb to join this year’s Strictly line-up

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be delighted to hear that another new celebrity has been announced for this year’s line-up.

Now that we’re into the month of August the countdown is officially on, with a brand new season of Strictly Come Dancing just around the corner!

Helping us feel extra excited about this upcoming season, BBC have been slowly announcing the celebs who are going to be taking to the dancefloor this year, with contestant number six being revealed today.

Business mogul, entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies is the sixth celeb to join Strictly’s star-studded 2021 series.

Sara has been a beloved member of the Dragons’ Den family since 2019, when she joined the show for their 17th series, replacing Jenny Campbell.

Announcing the exciting news this morning on social media, BBC wrote, “Performing on #Strictly is her major investment for 2021. Dragon Sara Davies is making the jump from the Den to the dancefloor!”

Sharing the big news with her own followers, Sara explained that she’ll be meeting her professional dancing partner and starting training in the beginning of September, which means that it won’t be long until another series of this dazzling dancing show is back on our screens again!

Other celebs which have already been revealed as contestants on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series include children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, British broadcaster AJ Odudu, Award-winning actor, comedian and author Robert Webb along with McFly’s very own Tom Fletcher.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates about this year’s Strictly line-up!