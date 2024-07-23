BBC addresses whether Strictly’s 20th anniversary will go ahead

The boss at the BBC has addressed the future of Strictly Come Dancing, amid its ongoing controversy.

Two of the hit series’ professional dancers – Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima – have exited Strictly in recent weeks, following allegations of misconduct towards their celebrity partners.

Inquiries into the alleged incidents are continuing. However, plans for Strictly’s 20th anniversary series seem to be going ahead as scheduled, as the remaining professionals attended their first day of rehearsals yesterday.

Now, amid the investigations, the BBC’s Director General, Tim Davie, has spoken out about Strictly’s future.

In a Q&A session as part of the BBC Annual Report, which was published today, Davie was asked about the allegations.

"I am very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive. That is something we do reflect on and I am sorry about that,” he stated.

“There will be a degree of competitiveness and will to do well, but there are limits and the line should never be crossed. We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind,” he explained further, adding: “I want it to be resolved soon.”

Last week, the BBC announced that they will be implementing new welfare measures for future series, including having a production member in every training room at all times.

“The measures we have taken I believe are appropriate and fair in terms of training rooms having oversight and so that people can have a positive experience,” Davie detailed.

He was then quizzed on whether the new measures will be enough to secure Strictly’s upcoming 20th anniversary series.

“I am assured by robust actions we have made that we are in a positive place to deliver a very good season this year and that has been my focus. We have a brilliant lineup this year who I’m sure are itching to get going and you will be hearing more about this in the coming weeks,” Davie confirmed.

Strictly Come Dancing is due to return to BBC One this September.