Barbie director Greta Gerwig confirms birth of second child

Greta Gerwig is officially a mum-of-two!

The Oscar-nominated writer and director has quietly announced that she has given birth to her second child.

Greta and her husband, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, have welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world.

The newborn joins the couple’s first child, four-year-old son Harold, as well as Noah’s 13-year-old son Rohmer, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The 39-year-old chose to casually reveal the exciting news during a recent interview with Elle UK, which was published yesterday.

Greta, who has been busy in recent weeks promoting her upcoming Barbie movie, subtly mentioned that she has welcomed a son, and went on to show the interviewer a photograph of him.

“He's a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby,” the Little Women director gushed.

“The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state,” she teased further.

As the couple tend to keep their family life quite private, the name of Greta and Noah’s new bundle of joy is not yet known.

Greta initially confirmed her pregnancy news in December last year, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yes, I am with child,” the Lady Bird director exclaimed at the time, after host Jimmy prompted her to share the news.

Greta and Noah first met on the set of 2010 comedy-drama Greenberg, and started dating in the following year.

As well as continuing their romantic relationship, the filmmakers have also struck up a working partnership several times, including co-writing the highly-anticipated Barbie movie together.