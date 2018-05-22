The Obamas are set to produce TV shows and movies for Netflix

Just when we thought Netflix couldn’t get any better they reveal that Barack and Michelle Obama will produce TV shows and movies for the streaming service.

The announcement was made earlier this afternoon and the pair is said to be thrilled about this exciting new venture.

The Obamas will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features. These projects will be available to the 125 million members Netflix households in 190 countries.

The Obamas have established Higher Ground Productions as the entity under which they will produce content for Netflix.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said Barack Obama.

He added, “We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

Michelle commented: “Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” said Michelle Obama.

“Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

We cannot wait to see the amazing projects the duo will produce!