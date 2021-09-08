Bake Off is going to be back on our screens in just a few weeks

Attention Bake Off fans — a brand new season of The Great British Bake Off is just around the corner, with a premiere date set for later this month!

Taking to social media this afternoon, this delicious show announced the wonderful news that Bake Off will be back on our screens again in just a matter of weeks, due to premiere on September 21, on channel 4 at 8pm.

“Bake a date in your diaries – we're back!” they wrote on social media, accompanied by a new photo of our Bake Off judges and presenters.

Bake a date in your diaries – we're back! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/zHVC5y0ABp — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 8, 2021

Returning to the Bake Off tent we have master baker Paul Hollywood and cake connoisseur Prue Leith, who will keep a watchful eye on all of our amateure bakers week after week, deciding who shall be crowned Star Baker and who will be hitting the chopping block.

Meanwhile, the quirky and comical Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be reprising their beloved roles as Bake Off presenters during this upcoming 12th season.

At the moment, we have yet to hear anything about this year’s Bake Off line-up of skilled home-bakers, eager to take on the best of the best. However, we expect to learn more about them in the coming weeks as the premiere date nears.

This year’s season of Bake Off was filmed earlier this summer with the entire cast and crew creating an isolated bubble while production was taking place, much like last year’s series which was filmed just a few months into the Covid-19 pandemic.

Make sure to mark your calendars and tune into Channel 4, at 8pm on September 21 for the first episode of this year’s Great British Bake Off.