Bake Off fans delighted as launch date for new series is revealed

The Great British Bake Off is nearly back on our screens!

Now that September is fully underway, fans of the beloved Channel 4 baking show typically expect the new series of GBBO to begin this month.

Finally, after weeks of speculation, the producers behind Bake Off have officially confirmed when viewers can expect the new series of GBBO to premiere.

Earlier today, the Bake Off team took to social media to share a snap of Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding on set, confirming that both pairs of judges and presenters will be returning as normal.

In the caption of their photo, the team teased: “Bake Off is back.⁣ Tuesday 24th September. 8pm. Channel 4.”

Following the exciting confirmation, many Bake Off fans have been taking to social media to express their reactions to its return.

“I am SO excited for this! if they’re anything like the last season’s bunch, we’re in for a treat!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Hell yes. Been missing you all!! Just was thinking about when the new season would be on,” another commented.

“Yeessss!!!!! Finally that time of the year can’t wait to meet all the bakers,” a third fan praised.

Last year’s series marked the beginning of Alison Hammond’s stint as co-host, as she took over from Matt Lucas following his departure in 2022.

Reflecting to the Press Association about Alison joining the GBBO team, judge Prue Leith praised the presenter by stating: “She’s energised the show… It's amazing. I mean, she’s such a life-enhancing ball of fire, she’s fantastic.”

Prue added: “She says anything – she has almost no filter – she hugs all the bakers. And she is always the same on set, off set, when she’s in the make-up chair… she’s just herself.”

Bake Off viewers will have to wait a while for the identities of the new bakers to be revealed, but fans can expect to discover this year’s contestants before they make their TV debuts on September 24.