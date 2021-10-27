Bake Off contestant George shuts down cruel trolls on social media

Foodies and cake fanatics alike have been tuning into the much loved channel 4 series, The Great British Bake Off, week after week so see their favourite amateur bakers compete for that coveted Star Baker title.

However, it would seem that certain viewers have been taking the show a little too seriously, and have gone out of their way to send hateful messages to Bake Off contestant, George Aristidou.

Last night’s episode was quite a thrill, watching our bakers battle it out in pastry week, seeing who would nail their choux bun doughnuts and who would make the biggest pie.

It was touch and go towards the end as to who would be going home as both George and Amanda struggled big time with their show-stopping pies. However, ultimately the judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, decided it was Amanda’s time to go.

This did not sit right with certain viewers, who took it upon themselves to let George know who they would have chosen. Taking to social media on Tuesday night, George responded to these cruel trolls once and for all.

“Just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the kind hearted people who are supporting ALL the bakers with true Bake Off spirit! You guys are amazing!” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

"To the minority who feel it's ok to privately message hateful opinions to make people feel bad about themselves is not cool. Can I just remind you it's a baking show that we all auditioned for and you do not have to go out of your way to spread hate,” he concluded.

Well said George! It’s never ok to purposely go out of your way to make someone feel bad about themselves. If all you have to contribute is negativity, then perhaps people's opinions are better off kept to themselves.