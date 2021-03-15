Baileys Chocolates launch Easter Egg collection to die for.

Baileys Chocolates adds delicious new Luxe Mini Eggs to its Easter Egg Collection as a perfect treat-to-self for Easter 2021

We’ll all totally deserve to spoil our loved ones, and indeed ourselves, this Easter! That just got easier with the exciting launch of the brand-new Baileys Chocolates Luxe Mini Eggs; a creamy milk chocolate shell filled with a rich double chocolate truffle centre and a hint of Baileys Original Irish Cream.

The gold-shimmered mini eggs are beautifully presented in a box of nine and are the perfect treat-to-self on or before Easter Sunday. This latest, welcome addition to the Baileys Chocolates range joins an already impressive and much-loved Easter Egg line-up.

The Baileys Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Egg (RRP €12) combines a melt-in-the-mouth, creamy white chocolate shell complete with a fruity explosion of dried strawberry pieces and is presented with four luscious milk chocolate hearts, each filled with a dreamy truffle filling that perfectly blends the fresh, sumptuous taste of strawberries and creamy vanilla, together with the luxurious taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream. It’s a match made in heaven!

Lovers of Baileys, will also enjoy the Baileys Salted Caramel Egg (RRP €12) which combines a silky, milk chocolate shell speckled with crunchy salted caramel pieces throughout. This melt in the mouth egg is presented with six irresistible gold-shimmer chocolates; a crisp milk chocolate exterior filled with an oozing salted caramel centre.

Katie Byrne, Brand Manager, Lir Chocolates commented:

“We’re conscious that after an especially difficult year we all want to spoil our loved ones this Easter, but we also deserve to treat ourselves! Our talented chocolatiers created the Luxe Mini Eggs with just that in mind and they’re getting a super reaction. Our Strawberries & Cream Egg and Baileys Salted Caramel Egg are also returning again, due to popular demand. We’re delighted that this year, as well as being available in store, we can also deliver our Easter Eggs nationwide, direct to your door, helping to spread some extra joy and happiness this Easter”

Baileys Easter Eggs are available in Supervalu, Dunnes, Tesco and selected Centra stores nationwide. To find out more about Baileys Chocolates and browse the full range visit the website at Lir Chocolates Easter Collection and join the conversation at #BaileysChocolates

Baileys Chocolates Luxe Mini Eggs, 138g €6

Baileys Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Egg, 205g €12

Baileys Salted Caramel Egg, 215g €12

Baileys Chocolate Cupcakes, 138g €6