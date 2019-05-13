BAFTA beauties: Who absolutely slayed the red carpet last night?

The British Academy Television Awards took place last night at Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the best and brightest shows and artists on television.

It may not be as star-studded as the BAFTA's film awards, but we still did some serious style stalking. The annual celebration of the best UK and international viewing pretty much was a Killing Eve dedication party; the spy-action thriller swept the board

BBC America's hit thriller series won the Drama Series award, Best Supporting Actress for Fiona Shaw and Best Leading Actress for Jodie Comer, AKA Villainelle. Bodyguard won the award for Must-See Moment for Keeley Hawes' assassination

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (the genius behind Fleabag and Killing Eve), Fiona Shaw and Jodie Comer looked gorgeous on the red carpet, each wearing block colour, demure gowns.

1. Derry Girls, of course, SLAPPED:

Look at them, what an absolute pack of rides. We've had to report a theft because the stellar cast of Derry Girls left the awards ceremony empty-handed, having earned the nomination for Best Scripted Comedy.

We can't believe they were robbed, but at least they all looked insanely good? Look at James wearing guy-liner, we're in a state of shock. Five beauties who represented their country on the red carpet.

Did someone say…proud parents? *Wipes away tear*

The internet and general public are up in arms over one Daily Mail UK reporter's criticism of Nicola Coughlan's BAFTA appearance.

"Her plain pink outfit was not the most flattering," wrote one (*cough* male *cough*) reporter. He'd want to think about wising up.

I thought I couldn’t hate @DailyMirror more. This lady is unbelievably talented, one of the sweetest and most caring people I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet AND an absolute smokeshow. Catch yourself on. @nicolacoughlan you and all the gang looked unreal tonight. Love you all x pic.twitter.com/rerQPOo2sH — Brenock O'Connor (@Brenock_OConnor) May 12, 2019

Of course, Nicola Coughlan absolutely cancelled him and he has been dismissed from the earth as a result of her epic photographic comebacks.

2. Dr Who is THAT? Jodie Whittaker, that's who.

The doctor showed up in a beautiful black and white ensemble that really showed next-level elegance.

Her minimalist billowing gown is effortlessly chic; we adore the first female doctor's style.

3. Ruth Wilson

The actress is nominated as a leading role for her work in BBC One's Mrs Wilson, and looked ultra glam on the red carpet in a black dress with a plunging neckline.

The 37-year-old stars as her real-life grandmother Alison in the show, which chronicles the repercussions of her notorious grandfather and MI6 spy Alexander Wilson's death.

We are loving the decorative belt and buttons on her outfit, which suits her perfectly. Status: SLAY.

4. Keeley Hawes, former secretary of defence in Bodyguard.

We have to say, this is one of our all-time favourite BAFTA outfits. The actress oozes Hollywood glamour in her flowing silver dress with a bardot neckline.

The Line of Duty star was given two nominations for her acting talents, and the 43-year-old matched her beautiful gown with a red lip. We clap our hands to you, Keeley.

5. Rochelle Humes in YSL.

The television presenter looked gorgeous in a sheer, plunging YSL dress in plain black. The 30-year-old arrived with her husband Marvin at the Royal Festival Hall, and allowed the gown to take centre stage.

She had her dark tresses pulled back into a sleek up-do, and wore a face of natural make-up. We love the matching bow detail around her neck and the seductive slit to show off her killer pins.

6. Lilah Parsons

The British model looked beautiful in a summery, frilled dress. The delicate black-and-white gown featured layers of material and a flattering neckline.

*Pause for applause*

Image: Getty Images/The Telegraph

7. Billie Piper, AKA Style Sniper

Piper was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in BBC's Collateral.

Her one-shoulder blazer gown stopped us in our tracks with the thigh-high slit. The mum-of-two matched the stunning stress with black, pointed heels and silver diamond jewellery and we just have to say: Bravo.

8. Daisy May Cooper

The co-creator, writer, and star of BBC's This Country turned heads on the red carpet after going for the trash theme, telling reporters, "I decided I would donate the money I would spend on a normal dress to a food bank and come as a bin bag."

Fair play to her. She was nominated for in the Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme category, and has made our fashion list for her pure bravery and generous spirit. She even had a mini rubbish bin purse and a pigeon on her head; now that's commitment.

9. Lucy Worsley: Suffragette Sistah

Suffragettes: With Lucy Worsley won a BAFTA last night and the leading lady dressed as an ACTUAL suffragette: We're floored. The sash should be a daily part of every woman's uniform, we think. Just add a bit of glitter and it would be perfect for any summer music festival.

The documentary uses dramatised testimony to tell the story of a group of working-class women conducting a dangerous campaign for the right to vote.

10. Holly Willoughby

The ITV presenter didn't come to play. Wearing a blue, sheer Maria Lucia Hohan gown, she stunned on the red carpet.

Holly won big in the Reality & Constructed Factual award category for I'm A Celebrity… Get me Out Of Here!, and shared the award with her older sister Kelly.

11. Suit Up: Tess Daly

We love a red carpet risk, and wearing a scarlet suit to the BAFTAs is a bold move from the Strictly Come Dancing presenter. She looked absolutely furious when host Graham Norton made a dig about the Katya Jones/Seann Walsh cheating scandal.

The 50-year-old beauty wore a red trouser suit by Suzanne Neville, Kurt Geiger shoes, an Aspinal of London bag and Georgina Scott jewellery. We're loving the gold hoops.

12. Last but not least: Maya Jama

The 24-year-old model and television personality looked KILLER in an ivory tassel dress. Wearing Bulgari on her neck and showing off her bust, Jama flexed her style harder than ever.

The Stand Up To Cancer host kept her make-up simple and made sure the gown has all the attention. We are looking to find a serpent diamond necklace as unreal as this one, but for an affordable price. Slide into our DMs if you discover it anywhere…

Overall, the style game was strong in this years' BAFTA awards.

From cape arms, dangerous dress slits and iconic jewellery, we think Daisy May Cooper's pigeon may have actually taken the red carpet fashion crown.

Feature image; Instagram/@rsvpmagazine1