Bad Sisters season 2 premiere date announced with first look

Bad Sisters is finally about to be back on our screens!

In 2022, audiences were hooked to Apple TV+ with the launch of Bad Sisters, starring the likes of Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson and Sarah Greene.

The thrilling Irish black comedy – which focuses on the Garvey sisters as they deal with the death of their sister Grace’s abusive husband – was a hit with viewers worldwide and was subsequently renewed for a second season.

In March of this year, actress Eve Hewson confirmed that production on Bad Sisters season two had wrapped. Now, just a few months later, we finally have a release date for it!

Earlier today, the Apple TV+ team took to social media to announce that season two of Bad Sisters will be launching on the streaming platform on November 13 this year.

The season, which will contain eight episodes in total, will launch with its first two episodes on that date. It will then continue with one new episode each week, before the final episode arrives on Christmas Day.

Alongside the premiere announcement, Apple TV+ also treated fans to a first look image at the Garvey sisters in season two.

The photo sees Bibi (Sarah Greene), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Eva (Sharon Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) and Becka (Eve Hewson) sitting together at what appears to be Grace’s wedding.

However, eagle-eyed fans of season one will recognise that this cannot be a flashback to Grace and John Paul’s wedding, as Bibi has already sustained her eye injury.

It has been confirmed that season two of Bad Sisters will be set two years after the death of John Paul (played by Claes Bang).

In their official logline, the producers behind the hit series tease: “The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.”