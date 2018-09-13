Back to school: This masterclass is a MUST for all gin lovers

After some liquid courage, we all get a bit cocky about our gin knowledge.

However, we all know that one gin pr*ck who judges our selection of the divine spirit.

But what if we told you instead of rolling your eyes, you could hit back with some gin-fo.

The Fever-Tree Gin School is giving you that opportunity.

They have arrived in Ireland to educate the masses about our gin palates and how to make the perfect mix. – so you can hair flick the pr*ck into silence.

And believe us, you'll be learning from the best – the Dublin beaut and master mixologist Keith Malone will be hosting the classes.

Keith knows a thing or two about our fave drink as he has a neat 16 years of experience in the industry.

Get ready to be put through your paces with guru Keith.

He has carefully crafted a curriculum with the Fever-Tree flavourists, to immerse you in an interactive tonic pairing wheel masterclass – and we expect you to be a teacher's pet and get top of the class.

However, even if you fail, there will be a complimentary gin and tonic on arrival, as well as four gin pairings based on different flavour notes of Fever-Tree tonic.

Some light nibbles will keep you going as you are brought through the history of Fever-Tree and the gin distilling process.

Gin graduates will leave with a goodie bag of Fever-Tree mixers, armed with the knowledge to mix with the best – and of course, that all important info to take on a night out.

If this gin win-win sounds like its something you'd be interested in, you'd better act fast.

The masterclasses sold out in the UK and we won't be surprised if they disappear rapidly here too.

The School will tour nationwide from September 20 and will available in Dublin, Kilkenny, Cork, Galway and Louth.

For all the dates and tickets click here.

Happy mixing.