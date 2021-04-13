Back to Poplar: Call the Midwife has been renewed for 3 more seasons

Brace yourselves Call the Midwife fans — the beloved historical drama has been picked up for a further three seasons, meaning the show will now be on our screens until 2024!

Announcing the wonderful news on social media this morning, the Call the Midwife team wrote, “BREAKING NEWS!!! BBC announces that Call the Midwife is to continue up till Series 13!!!”

“We are THRILLED to announce that ahead of our launch of series 10 on Sunday, the BBC have just officially confirmed our drama series up until series 13!!!” they excitedly wrote on Instagram, adding, “This amazing news comes as we celebrate ten years of our drama – and now means that Call The Midwife will be on air until 2024!”

Heidi Thomas, the Creator, Writer and Executive Producer proudly said, “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!”

“Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

As fans of the show will know, Call the Midwife series 10 will be hitting our screens this Sunday, April 18, at 8pm on BBC One. This tenth season was unfortunately delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, we’re sure it will have been worth the wait.

BBC have released a dramatic teaser trailer hinting at quite a few heartrending storylines which we can look forward to watching unfold this season. So, deep breaths everyone — the midwives are coming!