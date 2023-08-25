Back to College is easier with Dunnes Stores – new term, same great value

Back to college season is next up on our timetables and students all over the island of Ireland are getting ready for another year of exciting new experiences. From decorating your new digs and stocking up on lecture essentials to getting the most out of your grocery shop, Dunnes Stores has all you need to get prepped for the term ahead without breaking the bank. They’ve got all the goods for students on a budget, from stylish, affordable homeware and household essentials to kitchen gadgets that will make college living simple.

Decorate your digs for less

Make your new digs your own or refresh your space at Dunnes Stores. Build your bed with duvet sets in dopamine-boosting prints, layers of cosy, colourful throws and cushions, all from just €10 each. Aesthetic storage solutions are a godsend in small spaces and Dunnes is delivering with storage boxes that match your vibe (€10). Essentials like lighting, a new laundry hamper (€8) and fresh towels will give your space a homey feel. Treat yourself to the comfy yet functional Dunnes Stores Reading Pillow for any upcoming late-night study sessions (€30).

Once your room is A+, it’s time to kit out your kitchen area with meal-prep must-haves and cooking essentials. Pick up your toaster, kettle and air fryer all for just €60 when you use the €10 off €50 and €5 off €25 vouchers. When your digs finally feel like a bit of you, sit back and chill before the busy term ahead!

Save on your groceries all year round

The Dunnes Stores food hall is now destination-student with incredible ways to save on your grocery shop. Pick up your midweek meals for a bargain with these 5 dinner ideas all for under €25, using the €5 off €25 vouchers. Try these shopping list of ingredients to make Teriyaki Salmon on Monday, Chicken Casserole on Tuesday, Beef Stir Fry on Wednesday, Penne Pasta on Thursday and delicious Fish Finger Wraps on Friday – with ingredients all for under €25!

Looking for even more ways to save? Think mix and match! Get any 3 for €10 on the low-priced Double Savers meat and fish…

Low Fat Irish Meatballs – part of the Mix & Match 3 for €10 Meats & Fish



…or choose any 2 for €10 on the Cook at Home range of ready-to-cook quality assured Irish beef, pork, chicken and responsibly sourced seafood meals. That’s student-friendly food at student-friendly prices!

Soya Plum Tuna Stir Fry from The Cook at Home range



You can also use your Shop & Save vouchers to pack your bag with priced-right picks for your daily lectures. Save on essentials like Sharpies, Pukka Pads, Tipex and more stationery. You’ll also get half-price on selected supplies from BIC and Pilot and essentials from Milan from just €2.

Find all you need for the term ahead at Dunnes Stores nationwide and at dunnesstores.com and dunnesstoresgrocery.com.