Baby Shower Pics: Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock is absolutely glowing

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is absolutely glowing as she shows off her blossoming baby bump in a series of stunning photos from her recent baby shower.

Leigh-Anne is expecting her first baby with footballer fiancé Andre Gray, and has been sharing sporadic bump-updates with devoted followers ever since she announced the exciting news this past May.

Most recently, taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the 29-year-old mum-to-be shared quite a few highlights from her pastel celestial themed baby shower.

“The most amazing day! Thank you to my bestie @hannahlisab for organising the most beautiful baby shower,” Leigh-Anne lovingly wrote in the Instagram caption before going on to thank the individual businesses who helped make her day so special.

From the beautiful snaps we can see that Leigh-Anne wore a gorgeous black and brown floor length dress, with a plunging v-neckline and delicate straps. The fabric hung loosely, yet perfectly hugged her growing baby bump.

In the next few snaps we can see that there was somewhat of a moon theme with plenty of pastel floral and balloon arrangements scattered throughout her garden party. One photo shows a light-up sign with the words ‘Love you to the moon and back’, alongside a large, oversized white crescent moon.

@leighannepinnock

The guests were also kept well fed with the vast assortment of canapés and nibbles served buffet style, along with an adorable sweetie stall with every jelly you can think of displayed in vintage style glass candy jars.

Low picnic tables were lined up along the grass, adorned with pink, lilac, periwinkle and cream floral arrangements and candlesticks, with throw cushions scattered underneath for people to sit on.

@leighannepinnock

It looked like a truly lush day, and the perfect way to celebrate her new little bundle of joy who is due to arrive in just a few more weeks.

The Little Mix star first announced the wonderful news that she was expecting this past May, by sharing gorgeous snaps from her pregnancy photoshoot.

“We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true… we can't wait to meet you,” Leigh-Anne lovingly wrote in the caption alongside these beautiful images.