Baby Joy! Vampire Diaries star Candice King gives birth to baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for the Vampire Diaries star, Candice King who has just become a mama of two, after welcoming the birth of her second child with husband Joe King.

The 33-year-old actress announced the wonderful news on Instagram on Thursday night, writing, “Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts,” the now mum-of-two lovingly wrote alongside an adorable photo showing she and her little one holding hands.

“We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20,” Candice added, revealing her daughter’s beautiful name.

Candice and Joe, who married in 2014, already share a four-year-old daughter with another dainty name, Florence May King.

Family, friends and fans rushed to the comment section, to wish the Vampire Diaries alum congratulations, including some of her former cast mates.

Claire Holt excitedly wrote, “So happy for you,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Another Vampire Diaries star, Kaylae Well gushed, “Hi Sweet Josephine!! Auntie Kay loves you!!”

Meanwhile, other fans were eager to know if she named her daughter after her on-screen daughter of the same name, which was then shortened to the sweet nickname, Josie.

“Omg, your very own little Josie!” one fan exclaimed.

“Are you gonna call her Josie!???????” another asked.

Candice played the character of Caroline Forbes for all eight seasons on hit teen supernatural show, The Vampire Diaries, appearing in 171 episodes, as well as five episodes of the show’s spin-off series, The Originals.