Baby joy! Queer Eye’s Tan France and husband Rob are having a baby

A massive congratulations to Queer Eye star Tan France and his artist husband Rob who are expecting their very first child via surrogate.

Tan announced the wonderful news on Tuesday evening, sharing a comical shirtless photo of himself, holding his baby’s scan in front of his stomach.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” the 37-year-old dad-to-be excitedly announced, adding, “No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic.”

“With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years.”

“Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love,” Tan lovingly wrote.

Clarifying his sense of humour in the comment section, Tan explained, “This pic is meant to just be a bit of fun. Playing into the usual pregnancy announcements, because I so wish I could carry my baby.”

Of course Tan’s post was then flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family, fans and fellow Queer Eye co-stars, including food and wine extraordinaire Antoni Porowski, who hilariously wrote, “Now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!!!!”

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness sweetly commented, “so happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“Yes!!! Congratulations! So so thrilled for you!!!” gushed Game of Thrones star and new mum Sophie Turner.

Meanwhile, our very own Galway gal, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan simply commented, “Oh Tan this is wonderful news!!!” followed by another stream of red heart emojis.

Dad-to-be, Rob France shared a sweet illustration of a baby to his own Instagram account, which he sweetly captioned, “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this.”

Congratulations to both Tan and Rob on this exciting new chapter!