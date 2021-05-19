Baby joy! Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child

It appears we have another Royal baby on the way! Huge congratulations are in order for Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who are expecting their first child.

The wonderful news was announced on Wednesday morning as a statement was released on the Royal Family’s Instagram account. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the statement read.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” it continued alongside a stunning photograph from the couple’s intimate wedding last July.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and covid restrictions which were in place last year, Princess Beatrice and her property developer husband Edoardo decided to go ahead with their special day, opting for an intimate private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

Princess Beatrice stunned in Queen Elizabeth’s Norman Hartnell vintage dress and the iconic The Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara. The newlyweds were joined by 20 guests including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

This wonderful baby news comes just three months after Beatrice’s sister Eugenie welcomed the birth of her first child, a baby boy sweetly named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Beatrice’s autumn baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild, after the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby girl who is due to be born this summer.