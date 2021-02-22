Baby joy! Paloma Faith welcomes baby #2 after 6 rounds of IVF

Huge congratulations to Paloma Faith who has welcomed the birth of her second child!

Taking to social media on Sunday evening, Paloma revealed the wonderful news in her latest Pregnancy Diary post, announcing, “Well I’m not pregnant anymore!” alongside two gorgeous snaps; one a black and white image of her tiny tot’s toes and another showing Paloma on the operation table, getting ready to meet her new baby.

“I had a planned c section yesterday. I'm in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have in front of me,” the Changing singer lovingly added.

“It’s been about 30 hours and already I’m exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me on them every few hours but I am of course elated!”

Excited to finally be a mum-of-two, after previously enduring six rounds of IVF, Paloma then went on to reveal the sex of her new little bundle of joy. “This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals).”

Keeping it real and honest though, the 39-year-old singer then went on to discuss whether or not she’s going to be going down the breastfeeding route this time. “I’m now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breastfed exclusively and I think it was too hard!”

“I don’t know if I wanna put myself through that this time….. but I’m trying anyway. And my nipples are on fire,” she confessed.

This will be Paloma’s second daughter with long-term boyfriend Leyman Lahcine, whom she also shares her eldest daughter with, who's now four-years-old.