Baby joy! Model Danielle Lloyd is pregnant with her fifth child

Huge congratulations are in order for Danielle Lloyd who has announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting her fifth child with husband Michael O'Neill.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the 37-year-old model wrote, “So excited to finally announce Baby no5 is on its way,” followed by a stream of heart and pregnant woman emojis. “We are all so happy,” the mum-to-be lovingly added.

Danielle is already a proud mum to her four boys, 10-year-old Archie, nine-year-old Harry and seven-year-old George whom she shares with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, along with little three-year-old Ronnie, who’s her first child with her new electrician husband Michael.

Being a mum to four growing boys is no easy feat, and Danielle has made it pretty clear that she would love to have a little girl — so much so, that she had even been considering going abroad for gender selection procedures to make sure her next baby was a girl.

However, due to travel restrictions with the coronavirus pandemic, Danielle and her husband decided to leave it up to chance and conceived this baby naturally instead.

Speaking to Closer Magazine about this new pregnancy, Danielle said, “We were both just over the moon. Please let it be a girl!”

“Michael is really hoping for a girl and the boys are desperate too – they're convinced it's a little sister. If it is, that little girl is going to have an army of protective big brothers throughout her life!”

“I can't wait to become a family of seven. I know there's a risk it'll be another boy though – having five boys would be totally mad! But, of course, the main thing I want is for the baby to be healthy. And if it's not a girl – we'll just try again after!” Danielle confessed.

Huge congratulations to both Danielle and Michael on this new little bundle of joy!