Baby Joy! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome baby number six

Surprise — Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed the birth of baby number six!

Hilaria announced the wonderful news to her 888K Instagram followers on Monday evening, by sharing a sweet family photo of all of her six children, including their adorable newborn baby with a caption that read, “7”, referring to the now six children she shares with husband Alec, along with his 25-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex, Kim Basinger.

The arrival of their new tiny tot comes just six months after Hilaria welcomed the birth of her son, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, whom she gave birth to in September 2020. Hilaria and Alec are also the proud parents to two-year-old Romeo, four-year-old Leonardo, five-year-old Rafael and seven-year-old Carmen.

Similarly, Alec shared the same family photo to his own Instagram page with a caption which reads, “Mi vida…,” which means ‘my life’ in Spanish.

This wonderful baby announcement caught everyone by surprise, as the two haven’t said a thing about expecting another bundle of joy. However, the parents have also been unusually quiet on social media in recent months, especially Hilaria, due to the controversy surrounding her Spanish upbringing.

After taking a month away from social media, Hilaria returned to Instagram on February 5, to set the record straight — taking the time to listen, reflect, and ask herself how she “can learn and grow.”

“My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both,” the 37-year-old yoga instructor explained upon her return.

“The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I'm sorry. I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both."

“Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together,” Hilaria lovingly added.