Baby joy! Gal Gadot welcomes the birth of her third child

Huge congratulations are in order for Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot who has announced the wonderful news that she and husband Jaron Varsano have welcomed the birth of their third child.

The 36-year-old actress announced the exciting news by sharing an adorable family photo to her Instagram account on Tuesday evening, showing her two daughters, 10-year-old Alma and four-year-old Maya beaming at the camera, their new baby sister cradled in their arms.

“My sweet family,” the mum-of-three lovingly wrote in the caption, adding, “I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health.”

We absolutely adore the name they chose for their third baby girl, with the name Daniella being derived from Italian origins, the female form of the name Daniel meaning ‘God is my judge’.

Gadot originally announced her third pregnancy the day after she presented an award at the Golden Globes this past March, expertly hiding her baby bump underneath a stunning white shift dress.

“Here we go again,” the actress wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a similar family photo of herself, her husband Jaron and their two older daughters lying in bed together, each of them with a hand on Gal’s growing baby bump.

Congrats to both of the happy parents on their new little bundle of joy and their next chapter as a family of five!