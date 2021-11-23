Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek is now a dad of 6

Huge congratulations are in order for Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly who have welcomed the birth of their sixth child, after suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages.

James and Kimberly are already proud parents to their five children, 11-year-old Olivia, nine-year-old Joshua, seven-year-old Annabel, five-year-old Emilia and three-year-old Gwendolyn.

44-year-old James announced the wonderful news on Monday evening, announcing his baby boy’s arrival and sharing a series of gorgeous snaps.

“Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek,” James lovingly wrote in the caption, adding that they’ve already started calling him ‘Remi’ for short.

Continuing, James goes on to talk about the two devastating miscarriages which he and Kimberly suffered, saying, “After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out.”

James explains that he and Kimberly found a local doctor in Texas who was able to tell them that their previous baby losses were caused by an ‘incompetent cervix’. “I asked him what kind of misogynistic old dude invented that term and he laughed – which made me like him even more. Now it’s called a #WeakenedCervix,” James added.

“A simple surgical cerclage was done, removed at full-term, @vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch… and here we are.”

“The medical books say to only look at a cerclage as an option after three late-term losses. Our doctor recommends considering it after one. Spread the word,” the Varsity Blues actor advised.

Reflecting upon their previous two baby losses, James said, “Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one.”

Since sharing the wonderful news of baby Jeremiah’s arrival, James’ announcement post has been flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

@vanderjames

“Congratulations pal! One step closer to fielding that softball team! Health and love to your whole big brood!!” film director Charley Koontz gushed.

Meanwhile, other followers took the time to share their own baby loss stories, and to thank James for talking about such a sensitive issue.

“So precious! Congrats on a beautiful baby boy! We also had losses. First a stillbirth at 22 weeks and a early loss at 8 weeks,” one follower wrote, adding, “My 2nd and 4th pregnancies I had the cerclage as well as progesterone shots. I can understand keeping it quiet, we did as well.”

Congratulations to both James and Kimberly on the birth of their bouncing baby boy — what an exciting new chapter!