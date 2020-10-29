SHEmazing!
Baby joy! B*witched star Keavy Lynch gives birth to twins

It seems a huge congratulations are in order for B*witched singer, Keavy Lynch, who has just announced the wonderful news that she's safely given birth to twins.

Keavy and Nathaniel welcomed the birth of their two babies, a boy and a girl, on Wednesday October 21.

"Words cannot express how in love I am with my family. Felix and Elàna have arrived to us as such a wonderful gift from heaven," Keavy gleefully wrote, alongside a slide-show of photos, showing off Keavy's growing bump, and then a few snaps of her little one's hands.

"I cannot thank the @nhswebsite enough for such wonderful care, especially to our birth team. I am blessed and very grateful to have @nathanielcomer right by my side. I couldn’t have asked for a better birthing partner," she added.

Speaking of her two-year-old daughter, Keavy wrote, "Freya is such a wonderful big sister already! She has cuddles and kisses waiting around every corner."

Keavy being a twin herself, sharing a birthday with sister Edele, announced that she was expecting her very own set of twins back in May. "So I have been pretty quiet on here since lock down. For the first 3 months I was feeling pretty rough, shattered and sick all the time. Now we know why #TwinMum #TwinHavingTwin," she revealed in an Instagram post with hubbie Nathaniel and their daughter Freya.

Congratulations to you both — we wish Keavy and her family all the best on this new, exciting adventure.

