Baby joy! B*witched star Keavy Lynch gives birth to twins

It seems a huge congratulations are in order for B*witched singer, Keavy Lynch, who has just announced the wonderful news that she's safely given birth to twins.

Keavy and Nathaniel welcomed the birth of their two babies, a boy and a girl, on Wednesday October 21.

The 41-year-old now mum-of-three took to Instagram earlier today to share the exciting news, and reveal the beautiful names she and husband Nathaniel Comer chose for their new babies.

"Words cannot express how in love I am with my family. Felix and Elàna have arrived to us as such a wonderful gift from heaven," Keavy gleefully wrote, alongside a slide-show of photos, showing off Keavy's growing bump, and then a few snaps of her little one's hands.

"I cannot thank the @nhswebsite enough for such wonderful care, especially to our birth team. I am blessed and very grateful to have @nathanielcomer right by my side. I couldn’t have asked for a better birthing partner," she added.

"It was the most supportive, empowering journey to bring our little ones here safely and now I will hold them in my heart and arms forever."

Speaking of her two-year-old daughter, Keavy wrote, "Freya is such a wonderful big sister already! She has cuddles and kisses waiting around every corner."

Keavy being a twin herself, sharing a birthday with sister Edele, announced that she was expecting her very own set of twins back in May. "So I have been pretty quiet on here since lock down. For the first 3 months I was feeling pretty rough, shattered and sick all the time. Now we know why #TwinMum #TwinHavingTwin," she revealed in an Instagram post with hubbie Nathaniel and their daughter Freya.

Congratulations to you both — we wish Keavy and her family all the best on this new, exciting adventure.