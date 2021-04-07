Blue’s Simon Webbe welcomes the birth of his second child

A big congratulations is in order for Blue’s Simon Webbe and his wife Ayshen who have welcomed the birth of their first child together!

The boyband star announced the wonderful news on social media on Tuesday evening, writing, “We're so blessed to announce we have a new arrival. Our baby is doing well, Mummy is in recovery and Daddy is rushed off his feet!”

“We want to be honest and let you know we're in our perfect bubble,” the All Rise singer exclaimed, adding, “We can't wait to introduce you to the most perfect baby. We're so in love. Thank you so much for all your support – it means the world. The Webbes xxx”.

The 45-year-old dad also shared a stunning black and white photo of himself and Ayshen, showing off her gorgeous baby bump.

Of course this exciting announcement post was flooded with comments of congratulations and well wishes, including a very sweet response from Simon’s bandmate, Antony Costa.

“Congratulations to you both ..can’t wait to meet your new arrival…I think I’ll be the better uncle out of the lads x” Antony lovingly wrote, followed by a stream of blue heart emojis.

While this tiny tot is the singer’s first child with his wife Ayshen, Simon is also a proud dad to his 24-year-old daughter Alanah, whom he shares with ex, Nicola Jones.

We wish the couple all the best on this exciting new chapter, and look forward to hearing more sweet updates about their new little bundle of joy!