Baby joy! Andy Murray’s wife Kim gives birth to their fourth child

It seems congratulations are in order for the British tennis champion Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears, who have welcomed the birth of their fourth child, after keeping their pregnancy a complete secret from the public.

Confirming the wonderful news about their new addition to the family, Andy’s management team revealed that the tennis player is currently on paternity leave, after having to withdraw from next week’s tournament in Dubai.

Notoriously private about his family life, not only have Andy and Kim kept their lockdown pregnancy a secret from the public, but the pair have also yet to reveal their new baby’s sex or name.

The loving couple aren’t exactly new to the parenting scene though, as this will be their fourth child in just over five years. Andy and Kim are already proud parents to five-year-old Sophia, three-year-old Edie and one-year-old Teddy.

In a rare interview following Teddy’s birth in October 2019, Andy commented on his adorable daughters, remarking that they’re a bit “full on”.

“It’s been hard. I spend a lot of time with the eldest two because my wife is looking after the baby,” Andy explained, adding, “They are at good ages, two and four, but they are like, full on.”

“So when you get home from training and getting up with them at 5.30 in the morning is tough.”

Congratulations again to both Andy and Kim on the arrival of their fourth bundle of joy!